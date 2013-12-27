Steve Holliday
National Grid: Managing the nation's energy supplies

Managing the nation's energy supplies is complex business, making sure the supply is there to meet demand.

The Chief Executive of National Grid, Steve Holliday explained to Steph McGovern that "conserving energy, finding ways of using less just has to be a part of the modern world".

And he said that increasing demand meant that most of the pressure on prices "is upwards".

