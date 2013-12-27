Media player
National Grid: Managing the nation's energy supplies
Managing the nation's energy supplies is complex business, making sure the supply is there to meet demand.
The Chief Executive of National Grid, Steve Holliday explained to Steph McGovern that "conserving energy, finding ways of using less just has to be a part of the modern world".
And he said that increasing demand meant that most of the pressure on prices "is upwards".
27 Dec 2013
