Criminal case lawyers in England and Wales are set to stage action over £220m of planned cuts to legal aid.
Minister for the Courts and Legal Aid, Shailesh Vara, said that the process had to be "sustainable".
"Lawyers are not immune from the economic climate," he added.
06 Jan 2014
