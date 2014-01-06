Boat heads for the village of Muchelney
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK floods: Help arrives for cut-off 'island' village of Muchelney

The community of Muchelney in the Somerset Levels has received a much-needed delivery of supplies by boat, after flooding turned the whole village into an island.

Jon Kay reports on the mission to help local residents, stranded for one week.

  • 06 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Cut-off village gets supplies by boat