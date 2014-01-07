Large swathes of the UK are still being warned of the risk of floods, as the Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall for south and south-east England.

There are currently more than 100 flood warnings in England, Scotland and Wales, where flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

The warnings include areas along the River Thames, such as Oxford, which has seen flooding.

Duncan Kennedy reports from Chesil Beach in Dorset, where the sea crashed over flood defences.