Photographer Giles Duley recalls the harrowing moment when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) while working Afghanistan. He lost both legs and an arm in the explosion in 2011.

He told HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur about what he felt as it happened, the thoughts that went through his mind and how he resolved to fight on with life and not die in Afghanistan.

