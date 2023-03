Mark Duggan, whose death sparked riots in England in 2011, was lawfully killed by police, an inquest jury has concluded by a majority of 8 to 2.

The BBC's Ben Geoghegan said there were angry scenes outside the Royal Courts of Justice as crowds shouted in unison in protest of the decision.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by armed officers in August 2011 in Tottenham, north London.