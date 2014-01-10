The government must "rethink everything" to tackle flooding in future, a campaigner has warned.

Mary Dhonau from the Flood Protection Association says a number of features including permeable paving and sustainable urban drainage are needed to reduce flood risk.

It comes as the government tries to end delays to legislation forcing housing developers to protect properties against flooding.

Ms Dhonau told BBC Radio 5 live's Morning Reports: "We've got to take stock and rethink absolutely everything."