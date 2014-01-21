Drinker at UK first motorway service area pub
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pub opens at motorway service station

A pub that serves alcohol every day from 09:00 has opened at a service station on the M40 motorway near Beaconsfield, 25 miles west of London.

The move has been controversial because many of the customers will be drivers.

But the company behind the Hope and Champion, named after an 18th Century stagecoach route, says that it believes patrons will behave responsibly.

Katy Watson reports.

  • 21 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Plans to remove hard shoulder