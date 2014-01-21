Video

A pub that serves alcohol every day from 09:00 has opened at a service station on the M40 motorway near Beaconsfield, 25 miles west of London.

The move has been controversial because many of the customers will be drivers.

But the company behind the Hope and Champion, named after an 18th Century stagecoach route, says that it believes patrons will behave responsibly.

Katy Watson reports.