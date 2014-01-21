Media player
Living at parents' home: 'I am 27 and living at home'
More than 3.3 million adults between the ages of 20 and 34 were living with parents in 2013, according to The Office for National Statistics.
The figures vary across the UK with Northern Ireland topping the statistics at 36% and London with the lowest rate at 22%.
Reeta Chakrabarti looks at the impact on young people and on their parents.
21 Jan 2014
