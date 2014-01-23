Media player
Oakwood prison: Disorder was 'full-scale riot', says officer
A prison officer has told the BBC that what was described as a disturbance at the private Oakwood Prison earlier this month was actually a full scale riot.
A specially trained officer, who went inside the building near Wolverhampton to tackle the violence, said inmates booby-trapped doorways and shouted threats from behind a barricade.
G4S, which runs the prison, has rejected the claims.
Matt Prodger reports.
23 Jan 2014
