Victoria line: Wet concrete flood closes section of London underground
Part of the Victoria London Underground line has been suspended after wet concrete flooded a control room.
Transport for London said the mixture of concrete and water was being used to "fill voids" while upgrade work was being carried out.
BBC London's Warren Nettleford spoke to passengers unable to travel on the line.
23 Jan 2014
