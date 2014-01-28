Video

Successive governments have promoted the need for more social mobility, but could it have a downside by dislocating people from their origins?

The BBC's Reeta Chakrabarti, visits Motherwell in Scotland with Damian Barr, who was born locally but went to university and is nowadays an author.

He says he cried when he left to university and describes the "grief" of leaving behind his old life.

She also visits Burnley, a town which has been described as "decaying", and goes to Manchester to speak to TV presenter Terry Christian, who remains proud of his "working class" roots.

This film is part of The Editors, which features the BBC's on-air specialists asking questions which reveal deeper truths about their areas of expertise.

Watch The Editors on BBC One at 23:20 GMT on Monday 27 January (except in Wales and Northern Ireland) or catch it later on the iPlayer.