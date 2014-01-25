Media player
Boy arrested after girl found dead
A murder investigation has been launched by Surrey police following the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Officers were called to an address in Oxted on Friday afternoon after the body of the girl was discovered.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Daniel Boettcher reports.
25 Jan 2014
