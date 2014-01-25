A scene of crime officer goes through a door
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy arrested after girl found dead

A murder investigation has been launched by Surrey police following the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Officers were called to an address in Oxted on Friday afternoon after the body of the girl was discovered.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Daniel Boettcher reports.

  • 25 Jan 2014