London and Sheffield: A tale of two cities
The economic gap between London and the rest of the UK has widened according to new research.
It says that between 2010 and 2012, the capital accounted for four fifths of all growth in private sector jobs.
Danny Savage reports on the contrasting fortunes of London and Sheffield.
28 Jan 2014
