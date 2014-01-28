Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Phone-hacking trial: Coulson 'heard hacked Sienna Miller tape'
The News of the World's editor described a recording of a hacked voicemail as "brilliant" when a reporter played it to him in the newsroom, a court has heard.
Former reporter Dan Evans told the Old Bailey he played editor Andy Coulson a voicemail left by actress Sienna Miller for James Bond star Daniel Craig.
Mr Evans said Mr Coulson then told him to destroy the original tape, and make a recording of it.
Mr Coulson denies all charges.
Tom Symonds reports.
-
28 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window