The News of the World's editor described a recording of a hacked voicemail as "brilliant" when a reporter played it to him in the newsroom, a court has heard.

Former reporter Dan Evans told the Old Bailey he played editor Andy Coulson a voicemail left by actress Sienna Miller for James Bond star Daniel Craig.

Mr Evans said Mr Coulson then told him to destroy the original tape, and make a recording of it.

Mr Coulson denies all charges.

Tom Symonds reports.