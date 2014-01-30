Flooded fields
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK floods: What can the UK do to prevent flooding?

With parts of the UK continuing to suffer the aftermath of the most severe winter floods in years, attention has focused on how flooding can be prevented or alleviated.

Parts of England have had their wettest January since records began more than 100 years ago, with three days left in the month.

Science editor David Shukman looks at the most effective flood prevention measures - and their costs.

  • 30 Jan 2014
Go to next video: What caused the UK's bad weather?