Malcolm Brocklehurst trying out his coffin
It's your funeral: Personalising your big exit

The National Association of Funeral Directors says a growing number of people are setting out their preferences for their own funeral, by personalising the whole event.

The BBC has been speaking to funeral director Dominic Maguire and Malcolm Brocklehurst, who has rehearsed his own funeral and designed his own coffin.

  • 03 Feb 2014
