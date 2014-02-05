Debris washed up on sea front in Dawlish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK storms: Dawlish sea wall collapses under the railway line

The police have declared a major incident in Dawlish, which is between Exeter and Cornwall, after a section of sea wall under the railway line collapsed.

Network Rail said it had pulled all repair staff away from working on a 50m (165ft) section of track at Dawlish.

John Ayres reports.

  • 05 Feb 2014
Go to next video: How do the Dutch cope with floods?