UK storms: Dawlish sea wall collapses under the railway line
The police have declared a major incident in Dawlish, which is between Exeter and Cornwall, after a section of sea wall under the railway line collapsed.
Network Rail said it had pulled all repair staff away from working on a 50m (165ft) section of track at Dawlish.
John Ayres reports.
05 Feb 2014
