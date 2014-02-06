Foam enveloping in Poldhu beach in Mullion, Cornwall
Ocean foam envelops bus in Cornwall after storm

Foam whipped up by raging seas off Cornwall enveloped Poldhu beach in Mullion leading to an unusual bus trip for one group of students.

There are more weather woes predicted for many areas already badly affected, prompting Met Office severe weather warnings for rain in southern parts of England and south Wales.

