'Local councils will be reimbursed' for flood response
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "the government will reimburse" local authorities for the full cost of their flood response.
His comments come as severe weather continues to affect flood-stricken parts of the UK.
Mr Hammond also stressed that "the assets needed from across the nation" to combat the floods have been "mobilised".
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 11 February.
11 Feb 2014
