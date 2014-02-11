Video

As up to an inch of rain is forecast to fall during Tuesday, the Environment Agency has warned flood levels in Worcestershire could rise further.

Large parts of Worcester are under water, and while people in the city are used to floods the uncertainty over how long the deluge will last is not welcome.

The River Severn is predicted to peak at between 5.5m and 5.7m on Thursday morning - while there are 21 flood warnings on the Severn and other rivers across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Sian Lloyd reports.