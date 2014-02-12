Drinks bottles
Video

Neknomination shows 'culture' of alcohol misunderstanding

Police and student groups are warning young people about the dangers of the online drinking game Neknomination after it was blamed for the death of a second man in the UK.

Professor Mark Bellis from the UK Faculty of Public Health told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the online craze demonstrates a "culture where people don't understand the dangers of alcohol".

He added that the drinking game has a "difficult mix" of peer pressure, alcohol, and social media helping to spread the craze.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 12 February.

  • 12 Feb 2014