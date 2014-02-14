Prince William and Harry shift sandbags
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK floods: Princes William and Harry shift sandbags

Princes William and Harry have joined troops trying to protect homes from storms sweeping southern Britain, helping to shift sandbags in Datchet, Berkshire.

A spokesman from Kensington Palace said: "They wanted to show their support for the flood victims and have joined the armed forces relief effort."

  • 14 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Chertsey 'sausage' angers residents