Princes William and Harry have joined troops trying to protect homes from storms sweeping southern Britain, helping to shift sandbags in Datchet, Berkshire.
A spokesman from Kensington Palace said: "They wanted to show their support for the flood victims and have joined the armed forces relief effort."
14 Feb 2014
