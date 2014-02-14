Video shows huge waves crashing into Newlyn, Cornwall
UK storms: Huge waves crash into Newlyn, Cornwall

Fierce winds have whipped up stormy seas along the south coast of the UK, with "severe" flood warnings issued for many stretches from Cornwall to Hampshire.

Adrian Keast filmed these waves crashing into Newlyn in Cornwall.

The Met Office has warned of 80mph gusts of wind across south and south-east England.

