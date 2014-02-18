Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Court of Appeal court backs whole-life terms
The Court of Appeal has upheld the principle of whole-life prison terms in two cases involving murderers.
The court increased a 40-year tariff on murderer Ian McLoughlin to a whole-life tariff.
They also dismissed an appeal by murderer Lee Newell that his whole-life order was "manifestly excessive".
-
18 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window