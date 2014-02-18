Judge delivers ruling on whole-life terms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Court of Appeal court backs whole-life terms

The Court of Appeal has upheld the principle of whole-life prison terms in two cases involving murderers.

The court increased a 40-year tariff on murderer Ian McLoughlin to a whole-life tariff.

They also dismissed an appeal by murderer Lee Newell that his whole-life order was "manifestly excessive".

  • 18 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Judges to rule on whole-life terms