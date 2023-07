Hundreds of people have joined a rally against the controversial fracking practice in Manchester.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique designed to recover gas and oil from shale rock.

Barton Moss in Salford is one of a number of sites across the North West where permission has been granted to test the Bowland shale gas reserves for the viability of fracking.

The BBC's Alison Freeman says the protest has been mostly peaceful.