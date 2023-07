Former heavyweight champion boxer Vitali Klitschko, now a prominent Ukrainian politician, was pelted with eggs by pro-Russian protesters during a demonstration in eastern Ukraine yesterday.

Klitschko was addressing a large crowd in the centre of Kharkiv when pro-Russian demonstrators on the edge of the square began to throw eggs.

Klitschko has been one of the most high profile supporters of the movement which toppled the government of Viktor Yanokovych.