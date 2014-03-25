Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Evans 'staggered' by sex offences allegations
A jury has heard that the MP Nigel Evans told police he was "staggered" when he was arrested in relation to rape and sexual assault allegations.
Mr Evans, who is on trial in Preston, denies one count of rape, two of indecent assault and six of sexual assault.
Danny Savage has more details.
-
25 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window