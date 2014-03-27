Eight-year-old Mia Jansa with her pet cat Pippa
Rescue cat saves diabetic girl's life 20 times

A rescue cat has been performing rescues of her own - by sensing when her owner's blood sugar levels are dangerously low.

The black and white cat, called Pippa, alerts family members when diabetic Mia Jansa, 8, is about to suffer a hypoglycaemic episode.

Since the Whitstable family adopted the cat from the RSPCA in August, she has saved Mia's life about 20 times.

Laura told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "She came to the rescue really... She's one in a million, definitely".

