One in five would not attend gay wedding, BBC survey finds
A fifth of people (22%) would not accept an invitation to a gay wedding, according to a BBC poll.
The figures, compiled by ComRes for the BBC Radio 5 live's Stephen Nolan programme, also showed that men (29%) were nearly twice as likely to turn down an invitation to a gay wedding as women (16%).
One man told the programme: "I wouldn't go if I was invited because I don't believe in gay marriage."
However, another woman said she had been to a family member's civil partnership ceremony and it was the "nicest wedding" she had ever been to.
28 Mar 2014
