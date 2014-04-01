Minister explains how flood victims can access grants
Thousands of flooding victims can now apply for a £5000 government grant to protect their homes in future.
Floods Minister Dan Rogerson said anyone with flooded property could apply by going to their local authority.
However, he added that those who had received government money previously for protection schemes would only be funded for putting "different" measures in place.
The Liberal Democrat MP was speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast.