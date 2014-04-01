Liberton High School head teacher, Stephen Kelly, gives a statement, following the death of a pupil at the Edinburgh school.

The pupil died after a wall inside the building collapsed and landed on top of her.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the pupil, who is understood to have been in the first or second year at the school, had been treated by paramedics but pronounced dead.

The incident is thought to have happened in a PE changing room.

The pupil's family have been informed.