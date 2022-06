A 12-year-old girl has died after a wall inside an Edinburgh school collapsed and landed on top of her.

The pupil, who has been named locally and on social media as Keane Wallis-Bennett, was injured in the incident at Liberton High School just before 10:00 BST.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent a special operation response team to the school but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lorna Gordon reports.