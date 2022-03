The only letter known to have been written onboard the Titanic on the day it sank is expected to fetch around £100,000 when it is auctioned this month.

Esther Hart, who survived the disaster, wrote to her mother saying she and her daughter were looking forward to a concert the following night.

But within hours the liner hit an iceberg and went down, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

Duncan Kennedy reports.