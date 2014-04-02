More than half of people living in poverty in England and Wales are based in the suburbs, according to a new report.

Despite being viewed as traditionally wealthy areas, left-leaning think-tank The Smith Institute found a higher percentage of residents living in city suburbs were claiming benefits.

The report's author, Paul Hunter, said the regeneration of inner city areas had pushed up prices, making them unaffordable for people on lower incomes.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "Poverty has been almost always been seen as an inner city issue but it's much more widespread than that."