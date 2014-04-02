A student is due to be deported on Wednesday from north London to her native Mauritius, despite protests to allow her to stay in the UK.

Yashika Bageerathi, 19, is being driven to Heathrow, according to a spokesman for the Oasis Academy Hadley in Enfield, where she has been studying.

The Home Office said it had received assurances the student would be able to complete her studies in Mauritius.

Ms Bageerathi's school principal Lynne Dawes said the student was "terrified".

The teacher, who had spoken to her at 14:00 BST, said: "I just cannot believe they would send her back six weeks from her exams."