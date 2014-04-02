A High Court judge has refused to grant an emergency injunction to block the removal of an A-Level student from north London back to Mauritius.

Lawyers for Yashika Bageerathi, 19, had wanted the measure so she could take her case to the Court of Appeal.

The last-ditch application was made as the student was being driven to Heathrow Airport.

The Home Office said it had received assurances the student would be able to complete her studies in Mauritius.

Tom Symonds reports.