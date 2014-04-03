The estimated cost of getting roads in England and Wales back into a "reasonable" condition has increased to £12bn, an annual report has suggested.

The Asphalt Industry Alliance survey of local authorities said the given cost had risen from £10.5bn in 2013, despite two million potholes being filled.

Council leaders said the "roads crisis" was "escalating at an alarming rate".

