Road repairs cost rises to an estimated £12bn, survey says
The estimated cost of getting roads in England and Wales back into a "reasonable" condition has increased to £12bn, an annual report has suggested.
The Asphalt Industry Alliance survey of local authorities said the given cost had risen from £10.5bn in 2013, despite two million potholes being filled.
Council leaders said the "roads crisis" was "escalating at an alarming rate".
Laura Trant reports on the pothole problems in Northamptonshire.