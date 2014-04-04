There is a "culture of fear" in the Metropolitan Police because of the "draconian" use of performance targets, a report into the force has said.

John Tulley, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told the Today programme: "I think it's correct we're measured on what we do, but it's questionable whether or not it's a must that there are performance-driven targets."

Simon Byrne, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We recognise we're here to serve the public... Since we've had a more accountable way of doing things, crime has fallen."

