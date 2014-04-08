Video

Martin McGuinness says his decision to attend at a banquet hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle was "an important thing to do".

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister made the comments in an interview with Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman, filmed before Tuesday evening's event.

He also said if there was a toast to the Queen during the banquet, he would "observe all protocols" and join in.

Watch the full interview on Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on Tuesday 8 April.