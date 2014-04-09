Video

Hounslow council may dim new LED street lights residents claim are too bright and are stopping them sleeping.

The authority began replacing the old street lights in the west London borough as part of a scheme to improve the area and save money.

Hounslow deputy council leader Colin Ellar said that he personally "quite liked" the lights but supported having them dimmed as soon as possible.

Councillor Ellar told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "One of the advantages of new lights is of course that you can actually control them and dim them... hopefully that will help those people who are complaining."