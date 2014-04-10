The papers: Thursday's front pages

Daily Telegraph women's editor Emma Barnett and Sun chief political correspondent Kevin Schofield reviewed the papers for the BBC News Channel.

They began by looking at the Times's front page lead, which suggests that Chancellor George Osborne was instrumental in Culture Secretary Maria Miller leaving her post.

The pair moved on to the Guardian's story about former City Minister Lord Myners leaving the board of the Co-op, before examining the Daily Mirror's interview with the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot dead by her partner - South African athlete Oscar Pistorius - who denies murder.