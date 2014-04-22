Two national newspapers are carrying adverts telling victims of Jimmy Savile where and how to apply for compensation.

The adverts were ordered by the High Court which approved a compensation scheme to make it quicker and easier for victims to make a claim.

President of the Association of Child Abuse Lawyers, Peter Garsden, told BBC Breakfast that claims will be scrutinised with "checks and balances".

Peter Saunders from the National Association for People Abused in Childhood said many people who had suffered abuse by anyone needed support.