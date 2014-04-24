Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Recognition that 'Cornwall is not England'
Cornish people will be granted minority status under European rules, giving the same protection that other Celtic communities the Scots, Welsh and Irish enjoy.
Loveday Jenkin, the deputy leader of Cornish party Mebyon Kernow, told the BBC Today programme that the rest of the United Kingdom needed to recognise that Cornwall was not just another county of England.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 24 April.
-
24 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window