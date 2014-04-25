Media player
New Malden mother in court over child deaths
Tania Clarence has appeared at Wimbledon magistrates court charged with murdering three of her children.
Mrs Clarence, of Thetford Road, New Malden in south-west London, is accused of killing her three-year-old twin boys and four-year-old daughter.
Mrs Clarence, of Thetford Road, New Malden, has been remanded in custody until the next hearing at the Old Bailey on 29 April.
The children were found dead at their home on Tuesday night.
Sarah Campbell reports.
