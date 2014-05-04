A diver
Repairing flood-damaged river banks in Surrey

The damage caused by the floods earlier this year is still having an impact in parts of the UK - including along a five mile stretch of the River Mole in Surrey, which burst its banks four months ago.

Specialists have joined teams from the Environment Agency to see how its defences can be repaired.

Nick Beake has been following the work.

