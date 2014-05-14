Video

Stuart Jones, the headmaster at the school that teenage cancer fundraiser Stephen Sutton attended has said he was an "exceptional young person" who "we have been very, very privileged to have with us".

Stephen died peacefully in his sleep, his mother has said. The 19-year-old, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, raised more than £3.2m ($5.36m) for charity after news of his plight spread on social media.