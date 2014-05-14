Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Sutton: Headmaster says he was 'exceptional'
Stuart Jones, the headmaster at the school that teenage cancer fundraiser Stephen Sutton attended has said he was an "exceptional young person" who "we have been very, very privileged to have with us".
Stephen died peacefully in his sleep, his mother has said. The 19-year-old, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, raised more than £3.2m ($5.36m) for charity after news of his plight spread on social media.
-
14 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window