Video

The families of four British sailors missing since their yacht capsized in the Atlantic Ocean have appealed to the US Coastguard to resume their search.

Contact with the boat was lost after it reported running into difficulties about 600 miles off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The Olympic yachtsman Sir Ben Ainslie has joined calls for the US Coastguard to keep looking, and an online petition now has more than 30,000 signatures.

Nick Higham reports form Southampton.