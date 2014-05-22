Russia: Nazi remarks did Prince Charles no credit
Remarks attributed to the Prince of Wales likening Vladimir Putin's actions to some of those of the Nazis are "outrageous", the Russian embassy says.
The alleged remarks were made during a conversation with a former Polish war refugee during a royal tour to Canada.
Russian foreign ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said, "if those words were indeed said, they do no credit to the future British monarch", and added that Russia had asked the British authorities for an explanation.