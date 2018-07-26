Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Romance scam victim 'ashamed' of losing £26,000
A fraud victim has told of how he was conned out of £26,000 in two years, in a so-called romance scam.
The man was befriended online by a woman who asked for money for flights from America to the UK.
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire he was "ashamed" of falling for the scam but insisted "it could happen to anybody."
It comes after Action Fraud UK revealed romance scammers stole £18 million from British victims in the last year.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window